Biden to headline DNC's annual LGBT gala in New York

WASHINGTON — Former Vice-President Joe Biden will headline the Democratic National Committee's annual LGBT Gala in New York next month, the DNC says.

DNC Chair Tom Perez says the former vice-president will receive the inaugural LGBT hero award for his advocacy on behalf of gays and lesbians at the June 21 dinner.

Gays and lesbians represent a key voting group that supported former President Barack Obama's two campaigns. Biden spoke out in favour of gay marriage in 2012, three days before Obama declared his support for same-sex marriage.

Perez says Biden has been at the "forefront of transgender equality, calling it 'the civil rights issue of our time.'"