Boy, 11, killed in East Texas school bus crash

SHELBYVILLE, Texas — An 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash involving the school bus on which he was riding on a rural road near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash Monday involved a school bus from the Shelbyville Independent School District. DPS Trooper David Hendry says the bus was turning from Farm Road 130 onto a county road when it was hit by a pickup truck from behind about 70 miles southwest of Shreveport, Louisiana, and 180 miles east of Dallas. Hendry said the bus overturned, killing the boy.