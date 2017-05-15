Correction: Trump-International Students-Data story
In a chart accompanying a May 3 story about declining international applications to U.S. universities, The Associated Press reported erroneous data for Michigan State University. It had 7,848 international freshmen applications in 2016, not 724. It had 8,497 international applications in 2017, not 692. The resulting change was 8.27
A corrected version of the chart is below:
Some application deadlines fell before the election, but even Trump's campaign rhetoric cast doubts, experts say. Schools with no data did not respond to the AP's records request.
|Institution Name
|2016 applications
|2017 applications
|Pct. change
|Texas A&M University-College Station
|University of Central Florida**
|1,619
|2,300
|42.06
|Ohio State University-Main Campus* ***
|10,719
|11,800
|10.08
|Arizona State University-Tempe
|The University of Texas at Austin
|University of Minnesota-Twin Cities* ***
|5,999
|5,589
|-6.83
|University of Florida
|1,940
|1,829
|-5.72
|Michigan State University***
|7,848
|8,497
|8.27
|University of Maryland-University College
|Florida International University
|Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|4,682
|5,290
|12.99
|Indiana University-Bloomington*
|5,156
|5,414
|5.00
|Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|10,169
|10,425
|2.52
|University of Washington-Seattle* ***
|10,745
|10,228
|-4.81
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor*
|8,644
|9,007
|4.20
|University of Wisconsin-Madison***
|6,300
|7,186
|14.06
|University of Houston*
|1,519
|1,024
|-32.59
|University of Arizona**
|2,279
|1,721
|-24.48
|University of South Florida-Main Campus**
|2,129
|2,226
|4.56
|The University of Texas at Arlington
|University of California-Los Angeles
|California State University-Northridge**
|1,653
|1,213
|-26.62
|Florida State University**
|1,323
|1,349
|1.97
|Purdue University-Main Campus
|14,949
|13,320
|-10.90
(asterisk)2017 data are preliminary and may increase
(asterisk)(asterisk)Because 2017 data were incomplete, university provided 2016 data from a comparable time frame
(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)Includes freshman applications only, not transfers.
