EU urges end to Venezuela violence against protesters

BRUSSELS — The European Union is urging Venezuelan authorities to halt the use of violence against peaceful anti-government protesters and says it stands ready to help the country through its political crisis.

EU foreign ministers said in a statement Monday that "violence and the use of force will not resolve the crisis in the country."

They said people's rights "must be respected, including the right to peacefully demonstrate. It is crucial that all parties refrain from violent acts."

The ministers, meeting in Brussels, said that the EU "is fully committed to helping Venezuela find peaceful and democratic solutions and is ready to use all its possible instruments" to help.