Firefighters report multiple deaths in blaze at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home.

The number of victims and their names weren't immediately released at the scene early Monday morning in Akron, about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) south of Cleveland.

Crews responding to the site around 3 a.m. found a house in flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

WKYC-TV reports that arson investigators were among the officials at the scene.

