Germany charges Syrian man with planning attack in Denmark

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have charged a Syrian refugee with preparing an act of violence over allegations he had gathered bomb-making materials to commit an attack in Denmark.

Stuttgart prosecutors said Monday the man was in possession of 17,000 matches, a package of fireworks, 17 batteries, six walkie-talkies and two kitchen knives when he was picked up trying to make his way into Denmark.

The man, whose name was not released, was aged 20 when he was arrested in November. He has been in custody since then.