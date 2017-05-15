Iranian state TV says gunmen killed 2 policemen in the south

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV says gunmen opened fire on the police in the southern city of Ahvaz, killing two policemen.

Col. Ali Ghasempour, deputy police chief of the oil-rich Khuzestan province where Ahvaz is located, says the attack is under investigation.

The semi-official ILNA news agency says gunmen attacked a police station in Ahvaz on Monday morning, setting off a shootout that also wounded four policemen.

None of the reports identified the gunmen, who managed to escape and were said to be at large.