Mexican man on Texas death row loses at US Supreme Court

HOUSTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review an appeal from a Mexican man on Texas death row for the slayings of his wife and two children at their Rio Grande Valley home more than 25 years ago.

The high court issued no comment Monday in the case of 62-year-old Robert Moreno Ramos.

Moreno's attorneys have argued he wasn't told he could get legal help from the Mexican government under an international treaty when he was arrested for the 1992 killings and that he had deficient legal help at his trial and in earlier appeals.