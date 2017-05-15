Police: Officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say an officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop after a gun was pulled.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2qm5mdu) reports that Police Chief Alfred Durham said at a news conference that officers stopped a vehicle Monday evening matching the description of the car of a suspect in an attempted slaying.

Durham says the man in the vehicle was shot and died at the hospital. He says a gun was recovered at the scene but didn't have details on what happened during the traffic stop. The dead man has not been identified.