Populist Le Pen now goes for role as top French opposition

NANTERRE, France — Marine Le Pen's National Front party is betting on June legislative elections to become the leading opposition force to French President Emmanuel Macron, who defeated her in a landslide victory.

Party secretary general Nicolas Bay said on Monday that the National Front would present candidates in each of France's 577 districts, hoping to show it is the "real opposition" to Macron, a centrist whose prime minister, Edouard Philippe, comes from the ranks of the mainstream right.

The populist Le Pen is to announce by week's end whether she'll run for a parliamentary seat.