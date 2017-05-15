Robert Lighthizer sworn in as US Trade Representative
WASHINGTON — Robert Lighthizer has been sworn in as the country's next U.S. Trade Representative.
Lighthizer was confirmed last week on a bipartisan vote despite complaints from some Republicans that the Trump administration has an "incoherent and inconsistent trade message."
President Donald Trump has broken with most Republicans in his criticism of free trade agreements.
Lighthizer previously served as deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan and has worked on trade issues as a lawyer representing various manufacturers and high-tech companies.