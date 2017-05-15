Robert Lighthizer sworn in as US Trade Representative

WASHINGTON — Robert Lighthizer has been sworn in as the country's next U.S. Trade Representative.

Vice-President Mike Pence is calling Lighthizer "uniquely qualified" for the job and says he'll help ensure the nation's trade deals benefit the American people.

Lighthizer was confirmed last week on a bipartisan vote despite complaints from some Republicans that the Trump administration has an "incoherent and inconsistent trade message."

President Donald Trump has broken with most Republicans in his criticism of free trade agreements.