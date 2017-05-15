Texas man faces murder charge; authorities blame road rage
MAGNOLIA, Texas — Relatives of a Texas man who are distraught over what authorities are calling his road rage killing say a minor traffic accident should not have led to the fatal shooting.
Authorities said Jose Lozada was shot in the head and torso when Delacruz, also from Magnolia, followed him home after a minor collision. They said Delacruz pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his vehicle when an argument started and he began to shoot.
She told the newspaper that she spotted a gun in Delacruz's hand and that he shot Lozada, striking him in the torso. She said he fired two more times at Lozada.
Sheriff's deputies said Delacruz's wife and a child were in his truck at the time. He was found near the scene and detained without incident by officers responding to a call about the shooting.
"It should not have escalated to that point," sheriff's Capt. Bryan Carlisle told The Courier. "It's a tragedy that can't be taken back. It's very tragic and completely unnecessary and very concerning."
