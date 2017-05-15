The Latest: Amtrak says pizza delivery 'extremely dangerous'

NEWPORT, Del. — The Latest on a pizza delivery to a stalled Amtrak train (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Amtrak is apologizing for one of its trains stalling but says it was "extremely dangerous" for a pizza deliveryman to deliver a pie to stranded passengers.

A passenger on board a train from New York to Washington on Sunday posted a video of the deliveryman walking up to the train as it sat on the tracks.

Amtrak says it understands delays can be frustrating but calls it "extremely dangerous" to approach a train on the tracks.

The company says, "We are glad no one was hurt and hope this is not tried again in the future."

The owner of Dom's Pizza in Newport, Delaware, told The Associated Press that his driver cut through a backyard and stepped down a steep embankment and over a water-filled ditch to deliver the pie.

11:10 a.m.

A veteran pizza deliveryman in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: a stalled Amtrak train from New York on its way to Washington.

A passenger posted a video of the deliveryman walking up to the train Sunday as it sat on the tracks.

Dominic Philingera is the owner of Dom's Pizza in Newport, Delaware. He tells The Associated Press that his driver cut through a backyard, stepped down a steep embankment and over a water-filled ditch to bring the pie to the hungry passengers. Philingera says the driver has delivered pizza in 18 states, but "this was a first for him."

Amtrak said on Twitter that a mechanical issue was to blame for the delay.