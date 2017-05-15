The Latest: Details released in death of Anchorage woman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the death of an elderly Anchorage woman (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Anchorage police have released the name of a woman found dead in her home.

Police say 92-year-old Charlotte Marvin died of gunshot wounds at her home on east 28th Avenue.

The home is off Northern Lights Boulevard east of the Seward Highway.

No arrest has been made but police say they have contacted everyone involved and there are no outstanding suspects.

Police shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday drove to the home in response to calls regarding the woman's death. The woman's spouse had asked neighbours to call 911.

___

6 a.m.

The Anchorage Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly woman as a homicide.

Police say the unnamed woman had been found dead Sunday at a house on east 28th Avenue.

A spouse of the woman had asked neighbours to call 911.

Police Sgt. Slav Markiewicz says officers are conducting interviews, but do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.