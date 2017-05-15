The Latest: N Carolina gov., Democrats praise voter ruling

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Supreme Court rejecting an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Democrats are praising the U.S. Supreme Court for refusing to hear an appeal aimed at reinstating North Carolina's voter identification law, which opponents have said targeted African-Americans.

The high court left in place a lower court decision that struck down a 2013 state law that mandated photo identification to vote in person and scaled back early voting.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called Monday's order a "huge victory for voters and a massive blow for Republicans" that he says are trying to restrict ballot access nationwide.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has opposed the law and didn't want the justices to hear the case. He says elected officials should be making it easier to vote, not harder.

__

9:35 a.m.

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law that a lower court said targeted African Americans "with almost surgical precision."

The justices on Monday left in place the lower court ruling striking down the law's photo ID requirement and reduction in early voting.

The situation was complicated when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein tried to withdraw the appeal, which was first filed when Republican Pat McCrory was governor.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the political situation created uncertainty over who is authorized to seek review of the lower court ruling.