The Latest: Neck restraint death raises questions in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the death of an unarmed man after police squeezed his neck to subdue him outside a Las Vegas Strip resort (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The death of an unarmed man after police officers squeezed his neck to subdue him outside a Las Vegas Strip casino has raised questions about whether the restraint technique is too risky.

Police say an officer used a stun gun and punched 40-year-old Tashii S. Brown of Las Vegas during the struggle that ended when an officer squeezed Brown's neck. A ruling about the cause of death is pending.

American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada executive Tod Story said Monday he'll seek a review of a policy allowing Las Vegas police to use what the department calls lateral vascular neck restraint.

Eugene O'Donnell, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, says police in New York are taught not to go for the neck under any circumstances.

____

7:15 a.m.

Authorities say an unarmed man has died after police officers used a stun gun and neck grab to subdue him during an arrest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police said the arrest happened about 1 a.m. Sunday, which began with the man approaching two uniformed officers inside The Venetian casino-hotel.

Police said he was acting erratic.

Officers were attempting to respond to him when the man ran off on foot into a secured area of the property toward a pickup truck.

Police said an officer used a stun gun, but the situation escalated, prompting an officer to punch the man and use a neck restraint technique, police said. The man died at a Las Vegas hospital trauma centre .