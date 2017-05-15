The Latest: Pence releases financial info, Trump plans to

WASHINGTON — The Latest on financial disclosures by Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is preparing to go public with information about how last year shaped his personal fortune, a White House official says.

The plan was disclosed Monday as Vice-President Mike Pence filed his own 2016 personal financial disclosure form with the Office of Government Ethics. Pence reported earning about $110,000 last year, entirely from his salary as governor of Indiana.

Trump's personal finances are far more complex, since he was at the helm of a global real estate, property management and branding business until taking office in January. The White House official who said Trump will "soon" submit his 2016 personal financial disclosure did not give details about when it would be released and demanded anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of the filing.

___

5:13 p.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence earned about $110,000 last year, entirely from his salary as governor of Indiana.

That's according to a personal financial disclosure report Pence filed Monday with the Office of Government Ethics.

A White House official says President Donald Trump will soon file his own updated financial forms, but did not give details and demanded anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of the filing. Previous presidents have filed updated financial information during their first year in office, even though they are not required to do so until the second year.