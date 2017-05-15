The Latest: Penn State regrets that official missed funeral

NEW YORK — The Latest on comments by the parents of a Penn State student who died in February after an alcohol-fueled fraternity pledge event (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Penn State officials say the school should have sent an administrator to the funeral of an engineering student who died in February after falling several times after an alcohol-fueled fraternity event.

The university says in a statement released Monday that the administrator assigned to student funeral services had a personal emergency but notified Tim Piazza's family ahead of time that he wouldn't be there.

The school says it deeply regrets that no one took his place at the funeral services. Piazza, a 19-year-old from Lebanon, New Jersey, died Feb. 4 after suffering severe head and abdominal injuries.

Piazza's father Jim Piazza calls the school administration's absence "shameful." He says none of the students charged in his son's death have been expelled.

Penn State says disciplinary proceedings are underway.

___

12:32 p.m.

The father of a Penn State University student who died after an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual says his son was treated like "roadkill."

Nineteen-year-old engineering student Timothy Piazza died in February after a Beta Theta Pi party.

His father, Jim Piazza, said that fraternity members "had all the intent to feed these young men lethal doses of alcohol." He calls his son's death "premeditated."

The family from Lebanon, New Jersey, spoke out about the Feb. 2 death in a Monday interview with The Associated Press. They are considering a lawsuit but said they're focused now on a criminal case against 18 members of the now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State.