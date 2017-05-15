The Latest: Protests before travel ban hearing in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Latest on the appeal of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Advocates for refugees and immigrants are rallying outside a federal courthouse in Seattle where judges are scheduled to hear arguments over Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban

Dozens of activists gathered Monday morning, some carrying "No Ban, No Wall" signs.

The protesters were on hand about an hour before a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the case. The judges will decide whether to uphold a Hawaii judge's decision in March that blocked the ban.

Trump's new travel ban would suspend the nation's refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

___

8:20 a.m.

A courtroom at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle is starting to fill up in advance of arguments over President Donald Trump's travel ban while protests were expected outside the building.

Three judges appointed by former President Bill Clinton — Michael Hawkins, Ronald Gould and Richard Paez — are due to hear arguments over whether to uphold a Hawaii judge's decision to block the ban in March.

Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall will argue for the administration, while Neal Katyal, a former acting attorney general, will represent the state of Hawaii, which sued to block the ban.

___

1:09 a.m.

For the second time in a week, government lawyers will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban — and once again, they can expect plenty of questions about whether the ban was designed to discriminate against Muslims.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled arguments Monday in Seattle over Hawaii's lawsuit challenging the travel ban, which would suspend the nation's refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.