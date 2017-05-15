The Latest: Trump pays tribute to fallen police officers

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's remarks to law enforcement personnel (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is paying tribute to the "brave souls" who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Trump spoke outside the U.S. Capitol Monday at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

He says "attacks on our police are a stain on the fabric of our society."

He added that it's "time to work with our cops, not against them."

Trump says it is his duty as president to keep America safe "from crimes, safe from terrorism and safe from all enemies — foreign and domestic."

He says that at the centre of that duty is the "requirement to ensure law enforcement personnel are given tools and resources they need to do their jobs and come home to their families safely."

__

10:42 a.m.

President Donald Trump is asking the Justice Department to develop strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against law enforcement.

Trump says in the Oval Office that police officers have "had it with what's going on" and notes that 118 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2016.

Trump signed a proclamation to mark Peace Officers' Memorial Week and Police Week. He was speaking Monday to the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Capitol Hill.