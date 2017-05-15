The Latest: Trump says FBI director search 'moving rapidly'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's selection of a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey (all times local):

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the White House is "moving rapidly" to select a replacement for ousted FBI Director James Comey.

Trump says in the Oval Office that the administration is working to quickly find a successor to Comey. He spoke during a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House.

The administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to replace Comey, with just over half of the 14 being considered.

Trump has said a decision could come before he leaves Friday for the Mideast and Europe, his first overseas trip as president.

___

11:23 a.m.

As President Donald Trump considers a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey, lawmakers are urging the president to steer clear of appointing any politicians.

The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign. James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, said the Founding Fathers created three co-equal branches of government with checks and balances, but with Trump as president, that was now "eroding."

The White House had no immediate comment.