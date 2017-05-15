The Latest: US to look at proposed tronc-Sun-Times deal

CHICAGO — The Latest on plans by tronc Inc. to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The U.S. Justice Department says it will investigate plans by Chicago Tribune-owner tronc Inc. to acquire rival Chicago Sun-Times.

Wrapports LLC on Monday announced it has agreed to enter into discussions with tronc after failing to interest other media companies in acquiring the Sun-Times.

The Chicago-based and privately owned Wrapports says the Sun-Times will be sold to tronc if no other viable buyer expresses interest in the newspaper within 15 days of an advertisement inviting other bids.

In a statement Monday, the Justice Department's Antitrust Division announced it will closely monitor the sale process for the Sun-Times. It is advising interested prospective buyers to contact the Justice Department.

In addition to the Tribune, Chicago-based tronc publishes the Los Angeles Times, the Orlando Sentinel and the Baltimore Sun. The Tribune has handled all of the Sun-Times' printing and distribution for the past several years.

4:08 p.m.

A for-sale sign has been put on the Chicago Sun-Times, and the company that operates rival Chicago Tribune has announced it is interested in owning the newspaper.

Chicago-based Wrapports LLC announced Monday it has agreed to enter into discussions with tronc Inc. after failing to interest other media companies in acquiring the Sun-Times.

In a statement, Wrapports states if tronc acquires the Sun-Times, it would operate the newspaper as a separate unit, keeping in place the independent newsroom.

At one time tronc chairman Michael W. Ferro owned a stake in the Sun-Times. After taking the tronc post last year, he announced plans to donate that stake to a charitable trust to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.