The Latest: Woman killed in high-rise fire is identified

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on a high-rise fire in Pittsburgh that left one woman dead (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A woman killed in a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise apartment building fire has been identified.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 75-year-old Mary Robinson died of thermal and inhalation injuries in the Monday morning fire on the sixth floor of the 17-story Midtown Towers. A ruling on the manner of her death is pending further investigation.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones says more than 100 mostly elderly residents had to be evacuated. Two firefighters and two residents were treated for smoke-related breathing problems. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jones says two firefighters got into trouble during the blaze and had to issue mayday calls, after which they were rescued by other firefighters.

___

6:30 a.m.

An early morning high-rise apartment fire in downtown Pittsburgh has left one woman dead, and two residents and two firefighters needing treatment from medical crews. Officials say arson and homicide investigators are on the scene.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones offered no details on the woman who died at Midtown Towers, a 17-story building that houses apartments on its upper floors and a convenience store on its ground floor.

Jones says more than 100 residents had to be evacuated from the building, most of them elderly and some of whom use oxygen.

The fire was reported in a unit on the sixth floor just after 3 a.m. Crews were mopping up by dawn.

The two firefighters and two residents were treated for smoke-related breathing problems.