Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit to soldiers at air base

BERLIN — Germany says Turkey has blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's soldiers at the Turkish air base in Incirlik.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer says the refusal was communicated to Germany's ambassador over the weekend.

Schaefer told reporters in Berlin on Monday that Turkey's refusal is "unacceptable." He said Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel plans to raise the issue at a meeting with allies in Washington this week.

Schaefer said Turkey indicated the refusal was tied to Germany's decision to grant asylum to Turkish soldiers accused by Ankara of participating in last year's failed coup.