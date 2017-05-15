UN gives Sudan and South Sudan 6 months for Abyei monitoring

The U.N. Security Council has decided that the stalemate between Sudan and South Sudan over the status of the oil-rich region of Abyei has gone on for too long and is given the countries a final six months to implement joint border monitoring.

A U.N. peacekeeping mission has been in Abyei since June 2011 and the U.S.-drafted resolution adopted unanimously late Monday by the council also decreases its troop ceiling.

The council's action reflects the Trump administration's determination to reform the U.N.'s far-flung peacekeeping operations and take action when missions aren't able to carry out their mandates.