USDA warns Pittsburgh restaurant that served horse meat during Canadian event

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned a Pittsburgh restaurant to not serve horse meat again.

KDKA-TV first reported that Cure Restaurant hosted a special dinner with Canadian chefs on May 8 that included horse tartare.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says Cure chef and co-owner Justin Severino received a warning letter for illegally bringing horse meat into the country. An inspection determined there were no other horse products brought in by the restaurant or on its menu.

Severino says the meat came from a sustainable farm in Canada and isn't part of the regular menu.

The warning letter carries no penalties, but means the restaurant could criminally prosecuted if it serves horse again.