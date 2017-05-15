Vietnam arrests activist for abusing democratic rights
HANOI, Vietnam — Police in central Vietnam have arrested an activist for abusing democratic rights and opposing officers on duty in the latest crackdown on dissent.
The provincial government issued a statement that accused Catholic priest Nguyen Dinh Thuc of instigating Catholics to block Highway 1 to demand Binh's release.
International human rights groups and some Western governments have often accused Vietnam of jailing people for peacefully expressing their views, but Hanoi maintains that only lawbreakers are put behind bars.
