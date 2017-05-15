Vietnam arrests activist for abusing democratic rights

HANOI, Vietnam — Police in central Vietnam have arrested an activist for abusing democratic rights and opposing officers on duty in the latest crackdown on dissent.

A statement on the website of Nghe An provincial police said 34-year-old Hoang Duc Binh was taken into custody Monday. He was accused of instigating local Catholics to attack officers on duty and gather at a local government office, causing public disorder.

The provincial government issued a statement that accused Catholic priest Nguyen Dinh Thuc of instigating Catholics to block Highway 1 to demand Binh's release.