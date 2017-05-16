3rd person charged in abuse of 3 children allegedly starved

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A third person has been charged in the alleged mistreatment of three Pennsylvania children who police say were starved and locked inside a room like caged animals.

Police allege that 31-year-old Harrisburg resident Erin Eickstadt forced a boy to eat his feces, locked the children in an unheated bedroom and forced them to participate in physical punishments despite their poor conditions. Authorities charged her with aggravated assault and child endangerment.

Police in December announced aggravated assault, false imprisonment and other charges against 33-year-old Joshua Weyant and 38-year-old Brandi Weyant, who were raising the children. Eickstadt is Joshua Weyant's sister.

The boy was 6, and two sisters were 4 and 5 when charges were filed against the couple.