4 kids, 1 teacher hospitalized a day after bus overturns

PHILADELPHIA — Four children and a teacher remain hospitalized a day after a bus carrying dozens of Philadelphia eighth-graders to Washington, D.C., for a field trip overturned in Maryland.

The School District of Philadelphia says one child was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia School District Spokesman Lee Whack says the hospitalized teacher is Brittany Jacobs, a special education teacher at Charles W. Henry School.

University of Maryland Medical System spokesman Michael Schwartzberg says Jacobs is in critical condition.

The bus carrying 26 children, three chaperones and the driver overturned at least once Monday on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland, near Havre de Grace (HAV'-ur dih GRAYS).

Police say a car that tried to pass the bus clipped it.