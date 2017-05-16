Activists: Release videos in 15-year-old's slaying by police

Authorities say Bridgeport Officer James Boulay fatally shot Jayson Negron and wounded a 21-year-old May 9. Police say Boulay opened fire when the car nearly ran over him.

Negron's relatives dispute the police story and say they were initially told he died shortly after he was shot in the head. The medical examiner says he was shot in the chest, and amateur video shows him moving a few times while he is handcuffed and lying in the street.