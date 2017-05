Alabama sheriff: No gun found on man shot, killed by deputy

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qmmj7S) Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Mack said in a news conference Monday that no gun was found on 35-year-old Johnathan David Victor of Metairie, Louisiana, or in his vehicle. Victor was shot by a deputy Friday and died Saturday morning.

Mack says deputies responded to the site of a single-vehicle crash after reports that the car's driver was covered in blood and combative. Mack says Victor exited the car and advanced toward a deputy in an aggressive manner with something in his hands and didn't comply with orders to stop. The deputy fired more than one round from an AR-15 rifle.