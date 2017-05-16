Austrian coalition strife deepens ahead of early elections

VIENNA — Austria's strife-ridden coalition is facing further strains, with Chancellor Christian Kern threatening to work without the junior partner in government unless that party's head becomes his deputy.

Kern, a Social Democrat, says that unless Sebastian Kurz of the People's Party takes the vice chancellor post, he will turn to opposition parties in parliament for support in governing.

His comments Tuesday reflect the tensions between the two parties as they head toward early fall elections.

Kurz took over as People's Party head on Sunday. But he is refusing the vice chancellor post held by his predecessor that is traditionally exercised by the junior coalition partner.