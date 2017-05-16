Benin, Mozambique planes come off EU air safety blacklist

BRUSSELS — The European Union has removed all airlines from Benin and Mozambique from its air safety blacklist after the companies addressed the bloc's safety concerns.

EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said Tuesday that the airlines' removal from the blacklist showed their reforms and co-operation have paid off.

The blacklist is widely seen as a major business incentive for airlines to uphold safety standards.

Four carriers were added to the list Tuesday over safety shortfalls: Nigeria's Med-View, Mustique Airways from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ukraine's Aviation Company Urga and Air Zimbabwe.