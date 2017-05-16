Brazil paper: stray Rio bullets hit 1 person every 2 days

SAO PAULO — A survey by a major Brazilian newspaper says that one person is either killed or wounded by a stray bullet every two days in Rio de Janeiro.

The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper that conducted the survey published Tuesday says that between Jan. 1 and May 10 stray bullets struck 66 people in Rio. Twenty-three were killed.

It says that nearly all of the victims were struck in one of Rio's shantytown slums or in low-income districts.

Rio has been the scene of frequent bursts of violence. Buses have been burned and near-daily shootouts between police and suspected drug traffickers in slums have killed several people over the past several weeks.