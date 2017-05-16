Defence requests denied for Minnesota officer who killed man
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A judge ruled Tuesday that jurors in the case of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black man last July will not be allowed to view the man's car in person as part of the trial, which means the officer won't be able to re-enact his version of the events leading up to the shooting.
St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, 29, is scheduled to stand trial May 30 on manslaughter and other charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. The aftermath of the shooting was broadcast live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was sitting in the car along with her young daughter.
Prosecutors said the 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker was shot by Yanez, who is Latino, after he told the officer he was armed. Authorities later found Castile had a permit to carry.
Jeffrey Paulsen, a federal prosecutor working with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office on this case, said the prosecution's expert will disagree with that assessment.
The judge also granted a request that will allow Yanez's attorneys to present testimony about his reputation in the community and his character.
"We got rulings that will help us defend the case," Gray said, according to the Star Tribune. "I'm not going to comment on the judge's rulings. We have enough there to easily win this case."
Attorneys also learned Tuesday that Yanez's trial will stay in St. Paul. The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a
