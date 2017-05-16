Democrats take first steps of 50-state strategy

ATLANTA — Democrats are taking the first steps toward their promised 50-state strategy.

The Democratic National Committee is launching a matching grant program intended to help state and local parties organize voters.

The initial spending plan is less than $1 million. That's a small amount compared to national spending each election cycle, but DNC leaders say they plan more later.

Initial recipients range from liberal-leaning Massachusetts to Republican-run Kansas and South Dakota.

State party chairs say the money will help hire more field workers and improve voter databases used in campaigns.