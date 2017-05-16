Florida officer charged with smuggling guns to DR
MIAMI — A police officer assigned to Miami International Airport has been charged with smuggling weapons to associates in the Dominican Republic.
Prosecutors filed a charging document in federal court Tuesday accusing Miami-Dade police Officer Michael Freshko with conspiracy to illegally export firearms. Court records did not immediately list an attorney for Freshko.
According to the document, Freshko used his position to bring weapons into the airport without going through screening. The guns were handed over to an associate who took them aboard commercial flights to the Dominican Republic.
The six weapons were all smuggled in 2012. Prosecutors identified them as four Glock 9mm pistols, one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and one Sig Sauer 5.65-
The conspiracy charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
