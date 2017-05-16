Former President George H.W. Bush in Maine for the summer

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — It's a sure sign that summer is on its way: Former President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara are back in Maine.

A spokesman confirms they arrived at Walker's Point on Monday, less than a month after the former president was released from a hospital in Texas.

Officials said last month that the 92-year-old Bush was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, but that it wouldn't interfere with his summer plans.