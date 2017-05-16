German minister: don't portray US as climate 'bad guy'

BERLIN — Germany's foreign minister says there's no point in Europe portraying the U.S. as "the bad guy of climate policy" as the Trump administration mulls whether to withdraw from a landmark emissions-cutting deal.

Sigmar Gabriel said Tuesday it's in Germany's interest for the U.S. to stick with the Paris climate deal. But he says ignoring U.S. "reservations" isn't a successful strategy, and it makes more sense "to show that climate protection strategy is an economic model for us, that we have made our economies more efficient."