Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured stalled in 2016

WASHINGTON — After five consecutive years of coverage gains, progress in reducing the number of uninsured Americans stalled in 2016, according to a government report that underscores the stakes as Republicans try to roll back Barack Obama's law.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in the report released Tuesday that 28.6 million people were uninsured last year, unchanged from 2015. The uninsured rate was 9 per cent , an insignificant difference from 9.1 per cent in 2015.