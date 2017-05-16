Group seeks probe into congressman over note to critic's job
NEWARK, N.J. — A nonpartisan watchdog group wants officials to determine if a New Jersey congressman violated House ethics rules when he notified a bank board member that an employee had joined a group critical of him and President Donald Trump's policies.
The Campaign for Accountability announced Tuesday that it has asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate longtime Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee.
Saily (SAY'-lee) Avelenda says Frelinghuysen included a handwritten note on a letter to a Lakeland Bank board member that said a "ringleader" of the protest movement worked there. Avelenda says she wasn't asked to resign but was uncomfortable about being confronted over her outside activities and ended up quitting her job.
Frelinghuysen's office has said he wrote a brief and innocuous note."
