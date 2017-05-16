Hirono discloses kidney cancer; says prognosis is favourable
WASHINGTON — Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono says she is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and has a
The first-term Democrat promises to fight the disease "with the same determination I've fought for the people of Hawaii."
She expects to have her right kidney removed as well as a lesion on one of her ribs. Hirono says her doctor expects her "to make a full recovery from these treatments."
Hirono served two separate stretches in the U.S. House and as the Aloha State's lieutenant governor before her election to the Senate in 2012.
Hirono says she will continue to work during her treatment and looks forward to returning to the Senate soon.
