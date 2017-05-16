Hirono discloses kidney cancer; says prognosis is favourable

WASHINGTON — Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono says she is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and has a favourable prognosis from her doctor in Washington.

The first-term Democrat promises to fight the disease "with the same determination I've fought for the people of Hawaii."

She expects to have her right kidney removed as well as a lesion on one of her ribs. Hirono says her doctor expects her "to make a full recovery from these treatments."

Hirono served two separate stretches in the U.S. House and as the Aloha State's lieutenant governor before her election to the Senate in 2012.