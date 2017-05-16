Iran official says suspects arrested for killing 2 policemen

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian news agency says suspects behind the deadly attack on security forces in the southern city of Ahvaz have been arrested.

Tuesday's report by the semi-official Tasnim agency cited the Revolutionary Guard commander for Khuzestan province, Gen. Hassan Shahvarpour, as saying the gunmen who killed two policemen on Monday have been arrested.

He did not elaborate.

On Monday, gunmen attacked a police station in Ahvaz, setting off a shootout that also wounded four policemen.