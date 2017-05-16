Israeli Cabinet minister cancels Jordan visit after shooting

JERUSALEM — An Israeli Cabinet minister has called off a long-planned visit to Jordan for a joint scientific venture following a spat between the countries over a deadly shooting in Jerusalem.

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis says he is skipping Tuesday's event in Amman marking the launching of the "Sesame" particle accelerator because of Jordan's reaction to the killing of a Jordanian who stabbed an Israeli police officer.

Video footage shows the 57-year-old man swiping a knife before knocking the officer to the ground. Police say the officer shot then his attacker dead.

Jordan said it holds Israel responsible for killing its citizen and denounced it a "crime." The Israeli government called the Jordanian reaction "outrageous."