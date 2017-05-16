Ivory Coast defence minister says deal reached with soldiers

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Ivory Coast's defence minister says an agreement has been reached with the soldiers who have taken to the streets in protest in the country's largest cities.

In a statement carried on Ivorian television, Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi urged soldiers "to free up the roads, to go back to their barracks and to keep the peace."

The soldiers are part of a group who had launched a mutiny back in January seeking to improve their compensation and living conditions. When a group apologized to the president and the head of the army on national television last week, dissatisfied soldiers took the streets.