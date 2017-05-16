Michael Moore is making Trump film titled 'Fahrenheit 11/9'
CANNES, France — Michael Moore has been secretly making a Donald Trump documentary that he has dubbed "Fahrenheit 11/9," titling it after the day Trump became president-elect.
Producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein announced Tuesday they have secured worldwide rights to the film. Moore has been working on the film for months and he promises it will be explosive. Moore says Trump's ability to escape controversy "ends with this movie."
The film's title also refers to Moore's 2004 President George W. Bush documentary, "Fahrenheit
The Weinsteins will also shop Moore's latest in Cannes. They are vowing it will "present a story line unlike any that is currently being told."
Moore released "Trumpland" shortly before the November election.
