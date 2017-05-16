Michigan suspends license of doctor in pole barn liposuction

GLENN, Mich. — Michigan has suspended the license of a doctor who authorities say may have endangered patients and the public by performing liposuctions in a pole barn.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Tuesday that Bradley Bastow's osteopathic physician's license is suspended.

The department and the office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed an administrative complaint saying Bastow performed liposuctions in unsanitary conditions in the pole barn. They also say he improperly disposed of medical waste and had other violations.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from Bastow, who isn't criminally charged.