Plant with rotting flesh smell blooms in California
FULLERTON, Calif. — A Southern California nature
Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the "corpse flower," emits a decaying flesh smell during its once-a-decade bloom.
Staff members at the Fullerton Arboretum's Nature Center noticed their flower started blooming Monday morning. The process lasts 24 to 48 hours and can stretch the plants to 10 feet.
The plant is native to an island in western Indonesia.
