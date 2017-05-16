Poland's economy posts strong growth in first quarter

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's state statistical office says the economy grew by a robust 4 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year.

The estimate, released Tuesday by the Main Statistical Office, is not adjusted for seasonal variations and is due for revision at the end of the month.

The statistical office said that compared with the previous three months, the economy grew 1 per cent in the first quarter.

Economy and finance minister Mateusz Morawiecki attributed the growth to consumer optimism, stronger investment and government policies.

The government has launched a program of social benefits that has fueled consumer demand.