Priest attacked with a knife in Mexico City cathedral
MEXICO CITY — Authorities say a man armed with a knife has attacked a priest inside Mexico City's cathedral.
Mexico's National Security Commission says the Monday attack was carried out by a man with French nationality. The motive for the attack was unknown.
The Rev. Miguel Angel Machorro was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Mexico City archdiocese spokesman Hugo Valdemar told local Radio Formula that the priest's life was out of danger.
Members of the Federal Protection Service charged with overseeing the sanctuary detained the assailant and turned him over to Mexico City law enforcement officials.
